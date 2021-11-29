United Imaging Blazes a Trail, Helping Customers "Future Proof"

The theme of future proofing is front and center in the company's mindset, and a big part of its growth in 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, presents at this year's RSNA a symposium that's accessible both in person and via live-stream to registered attendees, entitled: Rethinking How Radiology Can Work In Practice.

The expert presenter, Dr. Omer Aras of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will discuss how Radiology can be streamlined – in workflow, in technology, in patient care and in business. What impact do extra processes, wasteful steps, and a lack of standardization have on consistency in practice, and how can variability be reduced? As examples, Dr. Aras will share stories from his collaborations on AI-based lesion detection on PSMA PET/CT and PET/MR, and on comparing PSMA tracer performance using AI-based automatic tissue segmentation. Registered virtual and in-person attendees may sign up through the RSNA website; the symposium takes place at 9:30am CDT on December 1st.

United Imaging is offering this symposium as part of a broader theme on "future-proofing," and how they help imaging providers grow, innovate, and get better investment protection for their equipment purchases. "We are proud of how our current and potential customers are positioning themselves to expand the care they provide because of what we bring to market – the technology certainly, but also the value we offer through programs like Software Upgrades for Life™ and All-in Configurations™," commented Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions. Those programs and other aspects of what United Imaging provides that is different from long-held industry norms are described in the company's new video .

"The market validation we've experienced has been very gratifying," said Bundy. "We were always confident in our mission and in what we're delivering. Now the response in the industry in the U.S. is building our market share over the past couple of years, and continues to prove that our tireless focus on customer success while being disruptive in a meaningful way is what the industry needed." He cited as additional examples United Imaging's steady and increasing rollout of digital mobile MI units, as well as other world-first scanners like the uMR OMEGA™ and uCT® ATLAS.

"Even our decision to participate a bit differently in RSNA this year, which we made a long time ago, is an example of our mindset," Bundy added from his showroom and factory in Houston. "We know where we are headed. We won't do things exactly the way they've always been done to get there."

