Kevin Lupowitz Joins Extraordinary Re as Investor and Advisor

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Re (!Re) today announces Kevin Lupowitz has invested in the company and will act in an advisory capacity for !Re in the design of its services for the capital markets.

Lupowitz brings a wealth of experience to !Re. He currently serves as CIO at Tassat Group Inc., a New York-based Fintech company that has built and deployed the only blockchain-based, real-time payment platform that is fully deployed within the US banking system. Prior to Tassat, he was the CIO and Global Head of Technology at CLEAR, a biometric Identity as a Service organization that supports more than 5 million clients. At CLEAR, Lupowitz lead the effort to build a highly secure and scalable public cloud-based solution that received Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act certification as a qualified anti-terrorist solution.

Lupowitz was CIO at FXall, one of the largest institutional foreign exchange marketplaces, which was subsequently acquired by Thomson Reuters. Before that, he was a founding CIO and Global Head of Technology at Liquidnet, where he spent 11 years building and expanding the first equities "dark pool," which supported trading in 40 markets globally for more than 700 of the largest asset managers in the world.

"Kevin's proven skill developing and deploying trading platforms for institutional investors will be a great asset as we build our systems and customer support. We deeply appreciate Kevin's engagement in making tradable the last major asset class—insurance contracts," said Lee Van Slyke, CEO of !Re.

Lupowitz started his career as a software engineer for the first electronic order management system for institutional trading of equity and money market instruments. He previously held both FINRA Series 7 and 24 certifications. Lupowitz is also a named inventor on 13 U.S. patents covering electronic securities, trade execution, and tokenless biometric security screening.

At !Re, Lupowitz joins experts in trading systems and insurance who have confidence in the company's mission and leadership.

Extraordinary Re (!Re) is a platform for the daily trading of $22 trillion worth of insurance liabilities embedded in a Bermuda domiciled licensed reinsurer. The company offers solutions for traders and institutional investors, along with insurance companies and intermediaries.

