OpenLogic by Perforce Announces Collaboration With the Open Source Initiative for State of Open Source Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced its collaboration with the Open Source Initiative (OSI), a non-profit that raises awareness and adoption of open source software (OSS), on a groundbreaking survey on the usage of open source software.

The survey, which runs through January 7th, examines the day-to-day use and management of open source software, with the resulting data used as the basis for the 2022 OpenLogic and OSI State of Open Source Report.

"Our team is excited about the collaboration with OSI" said Javier Perez, Chief OSS Evangelist at Perforce Software. "This survey will offer valuable insights into rapidly changing open source technologies, how organizations are using open source, and, more importantly, uncover the challenges teams face when using today's most popular open source technologies."

The survey marks the first collaboration between the two organizations since OpenLogic announced its sponsorship of OSI in October of 2021.

"Organizations that rely on open source software and participate in open source communities need current and reliable information on how projects are being used, as well as how the needs of open source communities are changing," said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director at OSI. "We're looking forward to our collaboration with OpenLogic by Perforce for the survey, as the results will be helpful to the OSI community and open source more broadly."

Interested users of open source can participate in the 2022 Open Source Landscape Survey here.

