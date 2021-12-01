Accelerating Wi-Fi IoT Innovation With Ultra-Low Power Wireless Connectivity For Direct-To-Cloud Battery Based Products Available Now - New Reduced Size Talaria TWO™ Wireless Modules

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase , a fabless semiconductor company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions, announces the availability of Talaria TWO™ INP1014 and INP1015 Wi-Fi plus BLE5 modules. The platform combines wireless connectivity and integrated microcontroller for edge-of-network IoT devices that require low power consumption and a direct-to-cloud connection. The new modules build on the success of the award-winning INP1010 and INP1011 platforms, winner of Electronic Products 2020 product of the year while offering a forty percent size reduction to provide greater design flexibility. The platform expedites the development of smart IoT products such as connected sensors, security cameras, asset tracking devices, health monitoring wearables, audio speakers and many others.

Expediting development of IoT devices for connected sensors, security cameras, asset tracking, health wearables, others.

The INP1014/1015 modules provide the industry's lowest power Wi-Fi connectivity with its unique, programmable, digital radio architecture. The platforms include multi-protocol Wi-Fi and BLE5-Long Range for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm Cortex-M3 for system control and user applications, plus advanced security elements for device safeguards. They can operate in stand-alone mode, in conjunction with an external MCU, or in a hybrid mode. The new miniaturized form factor includes various antenna options and global certifications to exceed customers' expectations for more product innovation and extended battery life.

"By 2025, ABI Research expects the IoT Wi-Fi segment that can benefit from such low power innovations to reach over 1 billion devices," said Andrew Zignani, Principal Analyst, ABI Research. To showcase the ease of integrating the INP1014 and INP1015 into smaller IoT devices, InnoPhase developed a new Low Power Sensor Board reference design that enables product creativity and shortens time to market.

Key Features

Includes integrated sensors plus flexibility to connect a wide variety of external sensors

Direct connection to cloud services (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, etc.)

Always connected mode for remote control and device management

Sleeping mode with periodic connection for ultra-long 5+ years of battery life

The company will continue to announce innovative hardware reference platforms, ADKs, and solutions integrating the Talaria TWO modules. The modules are available through our network of worldwide distribution partners. Check out the latest videos and demos at InnoPhase's YouTube channel, or contact us at sales@innophaseinc.com.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com.

