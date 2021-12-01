Catalina and GSTV Form Strategic Partnership to Measure Impact of DOOH Ads

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina and GSTV, the national video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, have formed a strategic partnership to make GSTV an integral part of more retailers' and CPG brands' retail media strategies. Catalina will provide the required measurement metrics that demonstrate the efficiency and effectiveness of advertising on GSTV to help retailers and brands close the measurement loop and optimize the impact of specific GSTV ads on in-store sales.

GSTV's digital video platform drives engagement with active and mobile consumers each day at more than 26,000 fuel retailer sites across the U.S., connecting with more than 96 million unique viewers each month. Notably, GSTV reaches grocers' most valuable shoppers with those who fuel up before visiting a grocery store spending 2.4 times more on groceries than those who hadn't just fueled up. Data also shows that the average GSTV viewer spends up to 3.9 times more on products at stores that are a regular part of their consumer journey within three hours of visiting a gas station.

For its part, Catalina has been beefing up its Digital Out of Home (DOOH) capabilities in recent months, adding it as part of their omnichannel media strategy and leveraging their data insights to support innovative new targeting and measurement solutions.

"GSTV is a unique waypoint in the shopper journey, making it a valuable component to an advertiser's retail media strategy," said Tiffany Southwell, VP of Out of Home Media at Catalina. "Working together, we will help retailers and brands close the measurement loop and accurately assess and optimize the impact of specific GSTV ads on actual in-store sales."

In September, Catalina announced that it has been aggressively investing in a modular portfolio of products and services under the "Catalina Compass" umbrella to support Retail Media Networks of all sizes by providing both shopper insights and measurement capabilities. Both Catalina and GSTV see a promising opportunity to make the latter an integral part of more retailers' on- and off-site media strategies.

"Reaching the c-store shopper via GSTV is valuable for brands not only because of the network's proven ability to drive sales at c-store, but also because c-store shoppers spend a lot more on promoted items in other retail channels," said Eric Z. Sherman, EVP of Insights & Analytics at GSTV. "Catalina's Shopper ID Graph spans more than 109 million households and 1.9 billion digital ad IDs. Thanks to the depth of their shopper intelligence, Catalina can provide unique audience-level insights and prove shoppers make purchases as a direct result of the ads they saw on GSTV."

An early demonstration of the new partnership: A recent campaign for a major ice cream brand drove a +17.3% sales lift among the GSTV-exposed audience, with incremental sales yielding a return-on-ad-spend of $5.37. Of note, 46% of buyers responding were new to the brand.

Added Southwell, "With Catalina's data insights and precise measurement capabilities, GSTV will be able to optimize the performance of their campaigns and persuade more retailers and brands to seamlessly and efficiently incorporate GSTV into their broader media strategies."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Catalina.

About GSTV

GSTV is a data-driven, national video network entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching one in three American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound and motion video at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers. Visit www.gstv.com for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

