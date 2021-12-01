Embrey Closes on Sale of Domain at The Gate, Multifamily Community Located in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain at The Gate, a 350-unit multifamily community in the northern DFW metro region, has been sold by Embrey Partners, LLC.

The purchase was made by TA Realty and brokered by Walker & Dunlop.

The best-in-class property situated within the prominent mixed-use development, The Gate, will retain the award-winning Embrey Management Services (EMS) to manage the property.

"This is a luxury property in a premier location adjacent to The Star District, home to the Dallas Cowboys and widely known in the area for its easy access to top-quality restaurants and entertainment," said John Kirk, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "The Frisco area is considered one of the strongest submarkets in the DFW metroplex and a highly desirable location for corporate offices."

Property amenities include a luxurious pool courtyard with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, a two-story fitness center with spin bikes and TRX training equipment, sport simulator and bocce ball court, and a dog park and pet spa for residential pets. Access to a WIFI lounge, bike storage and repair shop, and a controlled access parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations add to the resident-experience.

Residential units include spacious floorplans with 9-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Built-in computer desks and bookshelves are also available in select units.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 42,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

About TA Realty

TA Realty is among the largest and most experienced providers of real estate investment management services to U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors. Since its inception in 1982, TA Realty has managed more than $30 billion of real estate assets through core, core-plus and value-add strategies and customized separate/advisory accounts. TA Realty's investment philosophy focuses on creating diversified real estate portfolios that aim to generate strong cash flow, receive intensive asset management and seek to achieve long-term value creation. For more than three decades, TA Realty has maintained this philosophy through multiple real estate and economic cycles, a strength recognized by pension funds, endowments, foundations and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tarealty.com.

