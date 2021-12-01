Kohler Debuts "Stone Flow" and Rock.01 by Daniel Arsham at Design Miami/ 2021

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a leading global kitchen and bath brand, showcases its long-standing innovation and design leadership through a custom-created installation by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham , entitled "Stone Flow" at Design Miami/ 2021. Stone Flow explores the KOHLER x Arsham collaboration's experimental phase and uses giant rocks to emulate the design of the innovative sink, Rock.01.

With a series of stone-like objects and forms, Arsham unveils a further exploration of his design process, which plays with organic forms found in nature. The 3D-printed Rock.01 crafted in Kohler, Wis., debuts within the Stone Flow installation this week and will be available for purchase this month in an edition of 99. The one-of-a-kind, limited-edition sink brings together creative innovation and expert craftsmanship from Kohler and Arsham.

Within Design Miami/ 2021 Kohler presents a Design Talk , "Design in the Now: How technology and craft meet the cultural moment" on Thursday, Dec. 2 with Daniel Arsham, artist-designer; Marc Benda, Cofounder Friedman Benda; David Kohler, President and CEO Kohler; and Samuel Ross, artist-designer and moderated by Wava Carpenter, Curatorial Director Design Miami.

Additionally, Kohler features other innovative and design-forward global collections in its activations in Miami. The Statement Showering Collection and Anthem Valves and Controls represent an evolution of showering in both design and experience, and are meticulously crafted to fit global plumbing standards, opening the door to seamless specification and unbridled creativity. The Occasion faucet collection was inspired by the high fashion and effortless glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood, offering both charm and elegance within the bathroom.

In celebration of Design Miami/ 2021, Kohler has made a contribution to DigDeep, a nonprofit working to bring clean water to families on the Navajo Nation. Access to safe water is at the center of Kohler's work to preserve the planet and support the well-being of individuals and communities around the world. Reliable access to water is not only crucial for life, but for enriched lives and the pursuit of education and art.

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

