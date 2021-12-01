Lilt Named One of The Most Innovative Services of the Year in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, has been named a bronze winner in the Most Innovative Service of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

The Lilt Platform has been recognized for providing quicker, more intuitive tools to support delivery of fast, high-quality, and lower cost localization. Using its innovative technology to augment human linguists, Lilt enables organizations to provide multilingual customer experiences and deliver human-quality translation services at scale. In the last year, the company has demonstrated its ability to create workflows and automation that streamline many mundane, repetitive tasks formerly completed by humans, and build integrations with many of the most popular business and content systems of record. Lilt has also substantially grown its community of highly-skilled human translators, who use its AI-powered translation technology to translate enterprise content quickly and efficiently.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. We enable organizations to provide personalized global customer experiences in everyone's preferred language," said Spence Green, CEO and co-founder of Lilt. "We thank the Best in Biz Awards and the 2021 judging panel for recognizing the hard work and dedication our team has to this mission and our customers."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.

About Lilt

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

