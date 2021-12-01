Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, or MGE, will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 operating results on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(866) 901-1124

(918) 922-6131 (International)

Conference ID: 5147399

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, December 9, 2021. This replay will run through December 23, 2021.

The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is as follows:

(855) 859-2056

(404) 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 5147399

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

MGE is a master developer and operator of premier integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia, Niagara Falls, Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

