Relmada Therapeutics to Present Data at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), announced today that the data related to the recently completed human abuse potential (HAP) study evaluating REL-1017—the company's lead product candidate—versus oxycodone, will be presented in a poster presentation at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, which is taking place December 5-8, 2021, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The poster session will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM AST.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Session II: Tuesday, December 7 th at 5:30 - 7:30 PM AST

Poster Title: No Meaningful Opioid Abuse Liability of REL-1017 (Esmethadone; D-Methadone), A Rapid-Acting Antidepressant in Clinical Development: A Human Abuse Potential Study

Poster Number: T121

Presenter: Jack Henningfield, Ph.D., Vice President, Research, Health Policy and Abuse Liability, Pinney Associates

Virtual Poster Session (following the meeting): Wednesday, December 15 th at 1:00 – 3:00 PM AST

Following the meeting, the abstract will be published in the ACNPs journal, Neuropsychopharmacology.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of MDD. The ongoing RELIANCE Clinical Research Program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. In a Phase 2 trial, REL-1017 demonstrated rapid, robust, and sustained antidepressant effects with statistically significant improvements compared to placebo. The Phase 2 study also showed a favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics profile of REL-1017 consistent with results observed in previously completed Phase 1 studies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Our experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment and monotherapy treatment for MDD in adults. In addition, Relmada is advancing a clinical-stage program in neurodegenerative diseases based on psilocybin and selected derivative molecules. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by Relmada or on its behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding Relmada's plans to develop REL-1017; and expectations related to trials evaluating REL-1017 and potential regulatory approval of REL-1017, including those related to feedback from the FDA. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Relmada's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

