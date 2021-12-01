Sunyard's Pinpad P90 is granted the approval of PCI PTS 6.x

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunyard Technology, the leading global payment solution provider, is happy to share the news that the secure Pinpad P90 officially received the certification of PCI PTS 6.x this month, delivering a more advanced security performance for greater engagement and better returns.

PCI (PaymentCard Industry) PTS (PIN Transaction Security) was developed by the founding members of the PCI security standards council (visa, MasterCard, AmericanExpress, DiscoverFinancial Services, JCB, etc.) to promote the international adoption of consistent endpoint security measures, referred to as PCI PTS. The PCI PTS requirements protect against fraud by ensuring the security of devices that process financial data. To put it more directly, PCI PTS approval is required to effectively market and sell payment devices.

With the latest data encryption built-in, Sunyard's P90 offers an integrated solution for more widely payment acceptance. By connecting with an ECR or a POS terminal, P90 ensures quick and secure transactions with included NFC contactless capability. The durable, compact and ergonomic design of the P90 lends itself to being mounted on a stand/countertop or handed over to the consumer while a privacy shield is equipped for privacy reasons, enabling P90 an up-and-coming option for transactions.

To make the concept of security more concrete, one other feature of P90 is the self-destruction function. It supports sensitive data self-destruction when disassembled. In this connection, multiple protections can come in handy to prevent data from leakage.

Payment security is embedded in everything Sunyard does about payment, as security is the bare-bones requirement of payment. In light of this concept, comprehensive approaches are taken by Sunyard as well as all the fintech enterprises on multiple layers of technology, analytics, and security practices to help protect the payment system and reduce breaches of data.

Sunyard's culture of care means it invests time, energy, and resources to develop products users can count on. It cares about quality as much as users do. Whether users need advice, more information or to make an order, Sunyard is here to help.

About Sunyard

Sunyard Technology Co., Ltd, the leading global payment solution provider, is offering cost-effective, superior quality payment terminals and financial software products including payment password system, same-city liquidation system, corporate e-bank system, risk alarm system, etc. As the earliest listed financial IT company in China (SSE Code: 600571), Sunyard has achieved the leading position in the field of financial industry with more than two decades of professional experience. Based on the solid foundation in the domestic market, Sunyard is committed to expanding the international market according to its development strategy.

