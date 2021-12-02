Avanos Medical, Inc. Launches PainBlock Pro App

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced the launch of its PainBlock Pro data collection and patient engagement app. The app/text message-based platform allows healthcare providers to track patients' recovery in real time for up to 10 days post-surgery.

PainBlock Pro supports patient interaction with easy-to-use technology providing critical insight to recovery.

The user-friendly app tracks patient progress by collecting patient reported outcomes (PROs) through quick daily surveys before and after surgery, through the completion of the pain management therapy. Data from the surveys can help providers create personalized pain management plans based on a number of key factors, including the patient's level of pain, opioid consumption and overall satisfaction.

With one-click access, patients can also use the PainBlock Pro app to read FAQs, watch helpful videos and review educational resources related to their pain management.

"Gathering real-time patient feedback is an important first step in getting patients back to the things that matter," said Bill Haydon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avanos' Pain franchise. "The PainBlock Pro app allows healthcare providers to interact with their patients with easy-to-use technology that provides critical insight into the recovery process."

Healthcare professionals interested in learning more about the new app or requesting an onsite demonstration should visit https://avanospainmanagement.com/solutions/acute-pain/painblock-pro/.

