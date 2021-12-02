Leading Lubbock-area orthopedic surgeon expands outpatient robot-assisted total knee replacement program at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Karl Pankratz performed robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery today at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC), expanding the program to many more West Texas patients seeking high-quality, cost-effective outpatient knee replacement surgery.

Dr. Pankratz trained in orthopedics at Texas Tech and practices with Lubbock Sports Medicine. He has served as president of the Lubbock County Medical Society and is a partner at CHPSC. One of the first surgeons in the community to adopt the Stryker Mako® platform for the benefits it provides to patients undergoing total knee replacement, Dr. Pankratz has performed hundreds of cases at Covenant Medical Center and Grace Surgical Hospital.

"I'm pleased to offer this procedure at an ambulatory surgery center, where appropriately-selected patients can undergo total knee replacement in a safe, convenient, and cost-effective manner," stated Dr. Pankratz. "They will generally go home the same day, or at the latest the next morning. Home recovery is ideal for these patients, who benefit from a speedier healing process and lower risk of infection. I also believe that the use of a buried quill and Dermabond instead of surgical staples leads to a more comfortable early rehab – staple or suture removal is not necessary, and the scar can be less pronounced."

"We're proud to have Dr. Pankratz expand our robotic total knee program," declared CHPSC Administrator Alfonso del Granado. "As one of the leading orthopedic surgeons in Lubbock, he can bring his skill with total knee replacement to a greater population that might not have been able to afford the treatment options available at large hospitals. By working together, we are demonstrating our commitment to offer patients the best care in West Texas."

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers in Lubbock, Texas, caring for patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Lubbock Sports Medicine's mission is to provide the very latest treatment options for orthopedic injuries.

