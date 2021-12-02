Multi-Hyphenate Powerhouse Issa Rae Graces EDITION's Debut Collectors Art Issue Launching At Art Week Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EDITION by Modern Luxury, a unique multi-platform portal, announced that it will formally unveil its long-awaited, inaugural issue at Art Week Miami with actor, director and producer Issa Rae gracing the cover of the limited collector's Art Issue. Rae, who became a household name for her creation of the critically-acclaimed HBO series Insecure, is a driving force in the entertainment industry.

EDITION's limited collector's Art Issue with cover star, actor, director, and producer Issa Rae.

EDITION – which was formed in partnership with Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media – will herald an array of artists and creatives. Within EDITION I: The Art Issue, readers can immerse themselves in an excerpt from Vogue's first Black woman cover-star Beverly Johnson, cozy up with Nathaniel Mary Quinn for a portrait of the artist at home, and be inspired by NFL star Romeo Okwara's emerging and personal passion for photography.

The Art Issue will be released as a limited-edition hard-cover collectible book. With more than 200 pages of beautifully written and shot features and impactful profiles, it is a one-of-a-kind showpiece that establishes the voice of EDITION in today's luxury culture.

The Art Issue's official unveiling will take place on Friday, December 3rd at a private event that will bring to life the pages of EDITION at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel South Beach. Guests and celebrity talent including acclaimed artists Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont will have access to a variety of immersive experiences including an activation by the living legend behind the world's cultural-shifting nail art, Bernadette Thompson, and an exclusive NFT Gallery curated by Uma Daima. The digital NFT gallery will feature established and upcoming artists that are driving cultural impact in the digital world.

"Our debut issue of EDITION is its very own work of art, rooted in our vision to embrace and celebrate both established and emerging creatives that are breaking barriers and making a global impact," said EDITION's Editor-in-Chief Isoul H. Harris. "From our exploration of the current life of our cover-star Issa Rae written by celebrated art curator and writer Kimberly Drew, to celebrating the works of the likes of visual artists Nathaniel Mary Quinn and Tschabalala Self to pioneering hair stylist Jawara Wachoupe, and others, we believe EDITION's debut shines a spotlight on the unmatched artistry found when you bring together such a unique group of voices."

D'USSÉ will be supporting the EDITION launch with an integrated XO bar experience where guests can enjoy the premium expression and toast to the new publication's arrival. The brand will also auction off the final holiday gift set from its sold-out collection of D'USSÉ XO & Riedel Glassware. The limited-edition collaboration showcases the masterful blend of D'USSÉ XO when sipped on its own, with the glassware specifically customized to enhance the liquid's deep flavor and rich aroma. Complete with a sleek black bottle of the ten-year aged cognac and two Riedel tulip glasses, the exclusive offering's monochromatic design, minimalist aesthetic and uncompromising craftsmanship is a perfect complement to EDITION's inaugural celebration of global artistry.

Roc Nation and Modern Luxury inked their one-of-a-kind partnership and creation of EDITION in July 2021 and appointed Harris to serve as editor-in-chief. EDITION's second release, The Next Wave Issue, will be available in the Spring of 2022.

Experience EDITION I: The Art Issue digitally now to read the cover story and explore more stories, and sign up for the newsletter.

About EDITION by Modern Luxury

Leveraging the power and expertise of both Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, EDITION by Modern Luxury aims to inspire and celebrate the most influential content creators and talent across a variety of disciplines, disrupting the luxury media landscape by creating a constantly evolving and truly immersive media experience. Reaching the most cultured and sophisticated audiences across the U.S. through an innovative print experience brought to life across unique digital, social and experiential activations, EDITION by Modern Luxury is a new paradigm for celebrating luxury and culture built on equity and expression. Visit editionml.com and find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Raquel Cadourcy

rcadourcy@modernluxury.com

Didier Morais

didier@berkcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Luxury Media