Vitapod Go Gives Consumers A Quick, Easy Way To Enjoy Delicious Health Drinks Anywhere, Anytime Vitapod Introduces The Vitapod GO Travel Bottle, A Portable Addition To The Highly Acclaimed Vitapod Family Of Health Drink Products

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitapod, the company that turns water into delicious, healthy drinks, launched their Vitapod GO travel bottle on November 23, 2021. A revolutionary bottle technology, the Vitapod GO is a new, portable way to enjoy the pod-based drinks. Each pod was formulated by doctors with vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, flavonoids, and contain little to no sugar.

Customers will place the pods into the lid of the Vitapod GO then twist, releasing the powder full of vitamins, minerals, plant antioxidants, and fantastic natural flavors into the water, making for an easy, no-fuss way of getting in all the essential nutrients you need on-the-go. The fully-recyclable pods, which use 1/16th the plastic of comparable single-use plastic bottles, are an environmentally friendly way to help consumers meet nutrition standards.

"Research shows that 90% of people don't get the nutrients they need every day. This means most diets are missing key vitamins and minerals, as well as powerful plant-based antioxidants known as flavonoids, which are essential for optimal health," said David C. Nieman, DrPH, FACSM and Head of Vitapod's Scientific Advisory Board.

The Vitapod GO Bottle is made of 18-8 premium grade stainless steel with double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for 24 hours. Coming in two colors, black and white, the bottle has a silicone handle and matte black finish on the lid. Two sizes can be selected, the 36 oz. bottle and 18 oz.

Vitapod GO is available for purchase at Vitapod (www.vitapodworld.com). The Vitapod GO Starter Kit is on sale for launch for $34.99. This includes a Vitapod GO lid, the 36 oz. Bottle and a 10 drink sample pack (up to 10L in total). With an aim to be accessible to all consumers, Vitapod pods are available for as low as $0.57 per 17 oz serving with the option to subscribe.

Vitapod has 10 flavors of pods, across 6 health verticals. These pods serve certain purposes, for example, the Sports+ is for muscle recovery, Energy+ contains 200 mg caffeine, Beauty+ is for glowing skin and hair, and Immunity+ bolsters your immune system.

The pods are each specially sealed to maximize the bio-availability of the nutrients and the provide the freshest taste which makes Vitapod Go unrivaled in the market. The Vitapod GO bottle is the best new way to break the seal wherever you are.

About Vitapod

Vitapod aims to change the way we drink water, forever. Vitapod first created a revolutionary in-home drink system blending the freshest filtered water with vitamins, minerals and plant-based antioxidants. Following a successful launch, Vitapod introduced Vitapod GO, an easy way for everyone to get the nutrients they need, no matter where they are. For more information, please visit Vitapod (www.vitapodworld.com).

Vitapod launched the Vitapod Go Travel Bottle November 23, 2021.

