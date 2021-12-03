Biotheus' Bifunctional Therapeutic PM8001 has been Approved by the USFDA to Enter Phase II Studies

ZHUHAI, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheus Inc., has announced that its proprietary anti-PD-L1/TGF-β bifunctional therapeutic, named PM8001, has been approved by the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) for conducting clinical phase II studies as part of an international multicenter clinical trial. PM8001 enhances anti-tumor immune responses by blocking PD-L1/PD-1-mediated checkpoint signals and neutralizes TGF-β in the tumor microenvironment. PM8001 has a smaller size than a conventional antibody (~110 kDa) that could potentially improve its tumor penetration efficiency and is also depleted of its Fc-related effector function to mitigate any potential off-target effects.

PM8001 was approved for phase I clinical studies by the Chinese NMPA in March 2020. The results from this phase I study show that PM8001 is safe and well tolerated by patients. Tumor shrinkage has also been observed on a variety of advanced solid tumors. The current plans are to investigate these exciting observations further as a single agent and in combination studies. This positive phase I data was used for the subsequent application and approval of phase II clinical studies that will be conducted in China and the US. This is a critical development milestone for Biotheus, for the development of their proprietary assets, and to foster important collaborations with experts from around the world.

Mr. Liu Xiaolin, Chairman and CEO of Biotheus, stated: "PM8001 is the first anti-tumor bifunctional therapeutic asset that we have invested substantial resources to advance forward. The successful approval from the (US)FDA is both a recognition and encouragement for our team's efforts and preliminary clinical data. Biotheus has started to implement a strategic pathway to globalize our product pipeline. We are excited for PM8001 and looking forward to promote our other upcoming assets on the global stage".

About Biotheus Inc.

Biotheus Inc. is a biotechnology company based in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China with multiple clinical-stage assets under clinical development. Biotheus' management team has broad experience from drug discovery to NDA filing in the US and China and is developing a broad me-better/novel target pipeline focused on immuno-oncology and inflammatory diseases. While aiming to develop their leading assets towards market authorization, Biotheus is actively looking for late-stage clinical and commercialization partners to deliver their next-generation therapeutics to patients worldwide.

