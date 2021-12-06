GoHealth Appoints Vance Johnston as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced today that Vance Johnston will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on December 7, 2021. As previously announced, Travis Matthiesen, the Company's current CFO, will transition to the role of Chief Transformation Officer and will work closely with Johnston to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are very pleased that Vance will be joining the GoHealth executive team as CFO," said Clint Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Vance's extensive record of successfully leading organizations as a public company CFO, building great teams and serving as a key member of executive management will be tremendously valuable to the Company as we continue to deliver for our members and drive shareholder value. I am looking forward to working with Vance as we welcome him to the GoHealth team."

"I am excited about joining GoHealth and the prospects for the Company's continued growth and success," said Johnston. "This is a great company with great people, and I look forward to working with Clint and the rest of the management team to help drive growth and shareholder value."

Prior to joining GoHealth, Johnston held public company CFO positions at IAA, Inc., a global technology and auto services company; SP Plus Corporation, a business services company; and Furniture Brands International, Inc., a consumer goods, manufacturing and retail company, along with several other senior level strategy, finance and operational roles in various industries. Johnston earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his B.S. from the University of San Diego.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

