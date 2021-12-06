YipitData raises up to $475 million in Series E funding from Carlyle

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YipitData today announced a Series E funding round, led by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). YipitData has gained rapid momentum among institutional investors and corporations with its highly accurate, detailed research and analytics on the most disruptive and digitally enabled sectors in the world, including ridesharing, e-commerce marketplaces, payments and streaming video. YipitData will use the funding for product innovation and expansion into new markets.

Leading alternative data firm YipitData surpasses unicorn status, ushers in a new era of market research

"The amount of data generated grows exponentially every year, and can be valuable in providing accurate, detailed insights across all types of markets. However, the data is raw, unstructured and constantly changing, making it very difficult for companies to use it in any meaningful way," said Vinicius Vacanti, Co-Founder and CEO of YipitData. "That is where YipitData comes in. We specialize in analyzing billions of data points every day to provide reliable insights to investment funds and corporations so they can make better decisions. With this funding from Carlyle we will usher in a new era of market research."

"At Carlyle, we have a long history of working with founders to help grow their businesses and drive long-term value while preserving their culture," said Anna Tye, a Managing Director specializing in technology at Carlyle. "We are thrilled to partner with Vin and YipitData's exceptionally strong management team to unlock value from new alternative data sets, supporting new product launches and further commercial expansion. We believe YipitData has a long runway for very strong growth and look forward to supporting the company on its journey."

Carlyle strives to be the partner of choice for founders. This investment in YipitData builds on the firm's momentum investing in fast-growing, founder-owned data businesses including ZoomInfo, Dealogic, and TrinetX. This investment is also a continuation of Carlyle's long-term global commitment to Financial Technology, in which it has invested ~$5 billion of equity since inception. Carlyle's significant fintech experience includes investments in leading businesses such as Abrigo, ION, Dealogic, OpenLink, SS&C, Primatics, and Calastone, among others.

"Norwest Venture Partners welcomes Carlyle as an investor in YipitData. We look forward to working with Carlyle as we both share the same philosophy on partnering with strong teams to support founders' visions," said Jon Kossow, Managing Partner of Norwest Venture Partners. "Since our investment in 2019, the company has driven phenomenal growth and we feel confident that Carlyle's track record of success with M&A will be critical in helping YipitData continue that trajectory."

Jefferies acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin served as the legal advisor to YipitData in connection with the transaction. Alston & Bird was the legal advisor to Carlyle.

YipitData was founded in 2013 and now works with more than 400 investment funds and corporations. For more information, visit YipitData.com.

About YipitData

YipitData is the leading market research firm for the disruptive economy. We analyze billions of data points every day to provide accurate, detailed insights on ridesharing, e-commerce marketplaces, payments and more. Our on-demand insights team uses proprietary technology to identify, license, clean and analyze the data many of the world's largest investment funds and corporations depend on. YipitData is proud to have created a culture that prizes mastery, ownership and purpose. For more information, visit YipitData.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $293 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $9.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 650 companies and currently partners with more than 200 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early to late-stage businesses across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com. Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YipitData