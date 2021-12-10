My Size Announces It Has Reached Agreement Resolving Litigation with Todd Ault

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. ("My Size" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that based on recent discussions with Todd Ault and his representatives, the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with Mr. Ault, Ault Alpha LP, Ault Alpha GP LLC, Ault Capital Management LLC, and Ault & Company (the "Ault Parties"), in which the Company agreed to withdraw the lawsuit asserting a claim for violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Ault Parties. The Ault Parties have agreed to withdraw the counterclaim that they asserted in that action against the Company.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ, NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

