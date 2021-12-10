Xinhua Silk Road: Cloud exhibition of Dongyang woodcarving displays charm of Chinese arts and crafts

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud exhibition on "innovative works of 100 Chinese arts and crafts masters" recently kicked off at the 2021 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs shows unique charm of Chinese arts and crafts in a modern fashion.

Using panoramic roaming technology to simulate on-site experience, the cloud exhibition allows everyone to enjoy woodcarving masterpieces anytime, anywhere just by a click, according to Huang Yangming, vice mayor of Dongyang municipal government.

The exhibition shows craftsman spirit with famous artists across the country presenting works that hail the century-long journey and achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC), while expressing good wishes for national prosperity and national rejuvenation, Huang said.

Jointly launched by Chinese Arts and Crafts Society and Dongyang municipal government and displayed via Xinhuanet, Xinhua Silk Road and Xinhua Finance websites, the cloud exhibition includes such five parts as the entrance hall, preface hall, sculpture hall and ceramics hall, covering works in various categories such as sculpture, ceramics, embroidery, metal art, bamboo weaving, which not only carry strong local characteristics, but also fully display new crafts, new techniques, new materials and new ideas of contemporary arts and crafts.

Dongyang city of east China's Zhejiang Province, has long been famous for arts and crafts, credited titles such as the "capital of Chinese mahogany (carving) furniture" and the "capital of world wood carving". As one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage protection projects, Dongyang wood carving has become the city's name card, and demonstrated traditional Chinese culture to the world through international events such as China International Import Expo and G20 Hangzhou Summit.

Dongyang attaches great importance to the development of the arts and crafts industry, Huang said, noting that currently there are more than 1300 wood carving mahogany furniture enterprises in the city. In 2020, the total output value of the whole industrial chain reached 63 billion yuan, Huang said.

