BioMilk Rebrands as Wilk

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-FoodTech startup Wilk today officially unveiled its new brand, including the change of its name from BioMilk. The rebrand represents Wilk's commitment to transforming the dairy industry through technologies that facilitate the sustainable cell-based production of high quality human and animal milk.

Wilk is leading the Revolution of Milk by developing an industrial process for producing both human and animal milk from milk-producing mammary epithelial cells. Based on more than 10 years of proprietary research from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the technology enables the production of authentic, cultured milk – with all its components and ingredients – in an independent, cost-effective and sustainable manner that reduces greenhouse emissions, preserves natural resources and improves the overall quality of animal life.

"We see a unique opportunity for our company to stand at the vanguard of the Revolution of Milk, working with other key players for the benefit of humanity, thus our decision to rebrand from BioMilk to Wilk," said Tomer Aizen, CEO of Wilk. "The 'W' in Wilk stands for 'we' and represents how, by collaborating with industry partners, we can all work together to establish sustainable means of production that can guarantee the continual supply of milk and dairy-based products for future generations."

Milk is unique and the only food that has evolved to provide the essential nutrients for the survival and development of all mammals, including humans. However, because approximately 1000 liters of water are required to produce a single liter of milk, and global food consumption is expected to increase some 56% by 2050 (compared to 2010 levels), alternative solutions are urgently needed to ensure long-term sustainable milk production.

Wilk is at the forefront of cell-grown milk production, developing solutions that answer the long-term needs of the milk markets.

About Wilk

Wilk operates at the crossroads of Biotech and FoodTech to develop advanced technologies for producing cultured animal and human breast milk. Having launched operations in 2020 under its original name BioMilk, the company holds patents on laboratory production processes that replicate the milk of multiple mammals and are capable of producing milk in laboratory settings. Wilk is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WILK.

