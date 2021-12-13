ResMan Recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily

logo (PRNewsfoto/ResMan)

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, has ranked #15 in the nationwide Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily®. The annual list of "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" is published by Multifamily Leadership and was announced at the Multifamily Awards show on December 8, 2021.

The multifamily industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies who have established and consistently foster outstanding workplace environments.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Multifamily Leadership and our own employees as a great place to work in this industry," said Michael Dunn, chief executive officer, ResMan. "This is yet another proof point of our commitment to our team culture, and how our employees make ResMan a great place to work every day. I'm so grateful to everyone here for their relentless drive to succeed on behalf of our customers."

The rigorous assessment process for this award evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees.

"Employee engagement is actually a much more powerful indicator of organizational success than the size of the company, as employee engagement is tied to behavior and higher performance," said Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership . "Next generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision. This is becoming increasingly more important as society is asking businesses to play a bigger role. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

