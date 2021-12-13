Trip.com to Add Hopper's Price Freeze to Flight Inventory Hopper's Price Freeze feature allows Trip.com users to lock in low prices before they rise

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, and Hopper partner to launch Price Freeze on Trip.com's European and US sites. Trip.com Group is the first OTA to partner with Hopper Cloud , Hopper's B2B initiative, in the North America and Europe markets.

Empowering customers with new flight booking options, Price Freeze helps travelers save money by protecting them from pricing volatility when booking their next trip. By paying a small fee upfront, Trip.com users will be able to freeze a flight price for up to 14 days. This gives users the chance to check with their travel companions and finalize plans before booking the trip.

With increased travel demand and rising jet fuel prices, Hopper is expecting domestic and international airfare to increase, reaching pre-pandemic levels. Price Freeze on Trip.com gives users the opportunity to lock in prices ahead before prices surge.

Price Freeze is a win-win for customers that ensures they always get the best deal. If a Trip.com user freezes a flight and prices go up, we cover the difference up to a set amount. If the price goes down after the user freezes, they pay that new lower price.

"Travel is rebounding and as international borders continue to open, we'll see prices increase to match demand," said Yudong Tan, CEO of the Flight Business Group, Trip.com Group. "At Trip.com Group we are constantly seeking out ways to bring benefits to travelers, with this new Price Freeze feature, powered by Hopper, we are giving our customers more ways to save money when they book flights."

"Travel fintech has the potential to generate $200 billion in customer spend annually," said Fred Lalonde, CEO and Co-Founder of Hopper. "These products have the ability to generate incremental revenue for brands, while offering customers the flexibility and transparency they want from the travel industry. "

Hopper is powering the Price Freeze feature as part of its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud . Through this initiative, any travel brand can integrate and seamlessly distribute Hopper's suite of fintech products or travel agency content.

Price Freeze will be available on Trip.com Europe and North America sites in early 2022 accessible in-app, on mobile browser and desktop.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com .

About Hopper

Hopper is the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that help customers save money and travel better. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud, the company is syndicating its fintech solutions, infrastructure, and agency content. Whether it's pricing volatility or trip disruptions, Hopper's proprietary suite of fintech solutions address every pain point in the customer journey while driving conversion, repeat purchases, and profitability. For more information, visit cloud.hopper.com .

