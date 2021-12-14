Bank of the West Launches Means & Matters Podcast to Highlight Women Changing the Status Quo in Business and Sustainability

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, today announced the launch of the Means & Matters Podcast which shares the stories of women leaders in business and sustainability.

"We're excited to share these stories of women who are purposeful leaders and a force for good in their communities," said Michelle Di Gangi, Executive Vice President, Head of Small Business & Medium Enterprise at Bank of the West. "The podcast features inspiring women who are building sustainable businesses through ingenuity, perseverance, and resiliency. They're redefining what it means to be a woman leader in a changing world."

The first season of the podcast is hosted by Leah Thomas, Bank of the West ambassador and founder of Intersectional Environmentalist. Guests include:

Trinity Mouzon Wofford , CEO of Golde // Golde is a superfoods wellness company that Trinity started in her one-bedroom apartment at age 23. She is the youngest black woman to launch a product line in Sephora. Golde is also sold in Target stores nationwide.

Stacia Morfin , CEO of Nez Perce Tourism // Stacia started and leads the only Native-owned tour company operating on the Snake and Columbia rivers. She uses her business to help preserve and showcase the Numiipuu culture.

Amy Prosenjak , CEO and President of A to Z Wineworks // A to Z Wineworks was the first winery to be designated as a B Corp. From electric tractors to the grower supply chain, Amy talks about how one of Oregon's largest wineries lives up to their tag line to "leave a place better than you found it."

Samata, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress // Red Carpet Green Dress advocates for sustainable fashion at red carpet events, including the Oscars. Samata discusses fashion's impact on the environment and women artisans working in the industry.

Maria Palacio , CEO of Progeny Coffee // This fifth-generation coffee farmer and former designer started Progeny to create a supply chain that offers fair prices to coffee farmers in her native Colombia .

Hannalee Pervan, Owner and Head Chef at One House Bakery // When COVID-19 derailed the restaurant industry, Hannalee found a way to stay open and thrive during the worst of times. Then COVID-19 took her sense of taste. Her story of small business resilience and personal courage continues to unfold.

The Means & Matters Podcast is available on popular podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple. Episodes are also available on Bank of the West's Means & Matters digital publication, which includes excerpts from each episode and photos of guests.

