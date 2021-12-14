Capline to Offer Interim Services on December 18, 2021; Full Service on January 1, 2022

FINDLAY, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capline Pipeline Company LLC announced today its reversal project is ahead of schedule and it will offer interim services on its pipeline system beginning December 18, 2021. Full service on the pipeline will begin on January 1, 2022.

Historically, Capline, a 40-inch, 632-mile pipeline system, transported crude oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to refineries in the Midwest. With the reversal, Capline will now transport crude oil from Patoka, Illinois, to St. James, Louisiana.

Any shippers interested in shipping crude oil during interim services should contact Marathon Pipe Line LLC (MPL), the operator of Capline. Capline will also be accepting nominations for full service, which will commence January 1, 2022. Nominations for January 2022 are due by December 20, 2021.

Scheduling Contact:

Roger Lehman

MPL Crude Scheduling Manager

Marathon Pipe Line LLC

419-672-4858

rlehman@mplx.com

Commercial Contact:

Matt Heft

419.429.5499

mrheft@marathonpetroleum.com

Media Contact:

Jamal Kheiry

419.421.3577

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the timing of the anticipated operations discussed above. These statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Capline, its operator or its owners, that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Marathon Petroleum Corporation's and MPLX LP's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE MPLX LP