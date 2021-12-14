Hawley & Hazel Introduces New Brand Initiative to Uplift Brand Value and Capture New Growth Opportunities in the Oral Care Category

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawley & Hazel today announced changes to the Darlie brand to expand its oral care portfolio and accelerate growth in more markets. Darlie has been one of the leading oral care brands across China and other Asian markets for the past 80 years, bringing positivity to more people with the belief that "Good Things Come with a Smile". With its new brand positioning, Hawley & Hazel aims to elevate Darlie's brand purpose to better reflect the company's values and meet the ever changing needs of more consumers.

Hawley & Hazel is adopting a three-pronged approach for the brand initiative:

Align Darlie's Chinese name with Hawley & Hazel's Chinese name – " Haolai " to reflect the company's purpose and values.

Leverage the well-established Darlie brand across different markets to offer a full array of oral care products beyond toothpaste and toothbrush categories.

Demonstrate an even stronger commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability in diverse markets.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support we have received from consumers over the years, which has helped us become one of the leading oral care players across markets. Leveraging our strong foundations, we will develop a wider range of high-quality, effective oral care products to fulfill more consumers' needs. As we grow our business and expand into new markets, we want to inspire more people to express themselves and spread positivity through a confident and genuine smile," said Eddie Niem, Managing Director of Hawley & Hazel.

Darlie's updated Chinese name "Haolai", echoes Hawley & Hazel's Chinese name. The name exemplifies Darlie's brand belief of "Good Things Come with a Smile" which conveys the company's mission to spread confidence with more smiles. Alongside the updated name, Darlie's brand assets will now include more engaging and modern stylized fonts and highlight the signature Darlie smile. Products using the new brand assets will gradually reach markets around March 2022.

Good Things Come with a Smile

Hawley & Hazel aims to build a stronger oral care brand and provide a comprehensive range of oral care products. In addition to toothpaste and toothbrushes, Hawley & Hazel will continue to expand its product range while also refreshing existing core product offerings to incorporate new technology and designs. In this way, Hawley & Hazel will continue to develop more specialized and personalized oral care solutions to cater to diverse consumer needs across more markets.

As part of the new brand initiative, Hawley & Hazel also is strengthening its commitments to sustainability. The company has set a five-year plan to realize the brand's sustainable development goal of adopting 100% recyclable packaging for all its products. By optimizing product design and collaborating with suppliers, employees, consumers and communities, product life-cycle resource consumption will be reduced to a minimum.

In addition the company will build on its longstanding support for local communities' oral health education programs, including Darlie's "Oral Health Journey Program" and "Love Teeth Day Program" in China which improves teenagers' learning environments. Looking ahead, Hawley & Hazel will continue to partner with organizations in different markets to support more people most in need and bring more confidence and smiles to everyone.

"Hawley & Hazel is dedicated to bringing positivity and confidence to consumers worldwide and, as always, will continue to evolve our brands, products and services to meet the needs of our customers and consumers," said Eddie Niem.

Hawley & Hazel develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of oral care products with a focus in Asia markets. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in Greater China and Southeast Asia markets. The oral care products are marketed under the name of Darlie, whose mission is to inspire people's confidence, through a bright white smile. The company is now one of the leading players in the toothpaste and toothbrush categories across Asia.

