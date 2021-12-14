InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Child Safety Seats (NYS-121)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent a child's head from slumping over or bobbing while sleeping in the car," said an inventor, from Priarieville, La., "so I invented the KIDS ASLEEP ZUPPORT (K A Z). My design enables a child to rest comfortably and it ensures that the head is properly supported."

The invention provides an effective way to support a child's head when sleeping or resting in a car seat. In doing so, it prevents the head from falling forward or to the side. As a result, it reduces neck strain and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a child-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies, toddlers or young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

