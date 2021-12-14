MX RANKED #7 ON BATTERY VENTURES' LIST OF HIGHEST-RATED PRIVATE CLOUD COMPUTING COMPANIES TO WORK FOR Annual List Highlights Privately Held Cloud Companies with the Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction, Despite the Continuing Workplace Uncertainty of Covid-19

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor*, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 privately held companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed MX at number 7 (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.71. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.7. MX's senior-leadership rating was 4.61, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.3, while its positive business outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months—was 96.55%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 54%.

"We are honored to be recognized by Battery Ventures as one of the highest-rated private cloud companies to work for. This is especially meaningful as the list is based on employee feedback during a time of unprecedented growth," said Shane Evans, President, MX. "Our people, customers, and partners, combined with our mission of empowering the world to be financially strong, are what makes MX such a great place to work."

This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. This year's rankings—which come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work--highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software instead of using on-premise systems.

"While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "The companies on this list should feel proud of their success building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy.

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Herzliya, Israel; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

*By a company name, denotes a Battery investment. For a full list of all Battery investments and exits, please click here.

