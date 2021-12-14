SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Human Capital Management - Midmarket Software of 2021

Rippling, Gusto, Zenefits, Cezanne HR, BambooHR, and isolved people Cloud are the 2021 Human Capital Management - Midmarket Software Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software landscape, has published its annual Human Capital Management - Midmarket Software Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as gold medalists for 2021.

The following mid-market software vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Rippling

Gusto

Zenefits

Cezanne HR

BambooHR

isolved people Cloud

Software vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

SoftwareReviews gathers intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation are also considered. The results are a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +95, Rippling exceeded user expectations, especially for their exceptional benefits administration. Gusto received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85, with a strong ranking for maintaining workforce and employee records. Zenefits received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85 and scored high for the time and attendance feature.

Cezanne HR received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89 and performed well for features that allow users to control attributes of job and position titles, organization structure, job description, and responsibilities. BambooHR received a Net Emotional Footprint of +87 and was loved by users for enabling improved talent management. isolved People Cloud received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85 for offering excellent business value for their users.

SoftwareReviews' survey revealed that Human Capital Management – Midmarket software users were most satisfied with vendors that included payroll administration. However, the users would like to see improvements overall in the area of user experience.

In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users each year. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation. These areas are vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, the IT research and advisory firm. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

