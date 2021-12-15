DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB UNVEILS NEW "RELATIONSHIP SAVER" CAMPAIGN TO STOP RAZORS FROM BEING BORROWED AND RESTORE HAIR-REMOVAL HARMONY BETWEEN PARTNERS The Club Brings Back the Relationship Saver Deal to Prevent Relationship Stress Caused by Borrowed Razors This Holiday Season

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dollar Shave Club, the original shave subscription brand that gave the shaving industry a whole new look and spawned many imitators, is announcing its "Relationship Saver" campaign…because you shouldn't have to choose between a close shave and staying close to your partner. Launching just in time for the stressful holiday gift-giving season, the campaign features a new national television spot promoting the brand's Relationship Saver Deal, so you'll never again face the ghastly surprise of finding someone else's hair in your beloved blades after they've been borrowed.

The Club Brings Back the Relationship Saver Deal to Prevent Relationship Stress Caused by Borrowed Razors This Holiday Season

Inspired by the fact that nearly one in four women (24.4%) admit to having used someone else's razor to groom their bikini area or armpits, this new campaign will continue the effort that began with the grooming brand's "Borrowed for a Reason" promotion in 2020.

"Great razors like ours get borrowed even if you don't realize it…by significant others, roommates, friends, family, you name it," said Kerry Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer at Dollar Shave Club. "There's no better time to get your loved ones their very own quality razor than during the holiday season, which is why we're making it easier than ever by bringing back our two razor deal."

The new ad spot will run across national broadcast and cable networks starting later this month, along with social and digital extensions. The ad showcases the grooming brand's signature wit, telling the tale of a woman who borrows her partner's sleek Dollar Shave Club razor (over her tired, very pink, and likely overpriced one). After shaving her pits, toes, and — ahem — nether regions, we find that she's left a fuzzy little present for her unsuspecting partner…proving that no matter how in love you are, your razor should stay yours.

Alongside the ad, the brand is bringing back the Relationship Saver Deal so that people can share their favorite razor without actually having to share their razor. Available now for a limited time for $10 (usually $24!) for new members, the deal includes two of the club's metal razor handles (conveniently in two different colors to avoid mix-ups) and a 6 blade razor cartridge.

Starting today, visit DollarShaveClub.com/Saver to sign up and purchase a Relationship Saver Deal and tune in to television screens nationwide to see Dollar Shave Club's newest commercial later this month.

About Dollar Shave Club

Since our founding in 2011, DSC has transformed from a one-product subscription company to a multinational, multi-channel, cross-category lifestyle brand — and it's all thanks to our diverse, devoted members. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in our Club. And you can be sure we've got your back, front, and everywhere else with products, content and inspiration designed to provide solutions to all your grooming problems. Because at DSC we believe in normalizing self-care so that every man — whatever his style — can be his best self, every day.

For more information on our mission (and our portfolio spanning shave, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare), visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact

Abbey Tozer

ATozer@webershandwick.com

Dollar Shave Club

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club