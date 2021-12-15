IVX Health Completes Rebrand of Precision Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the completion of its rebrand of Precision Healthcare, following its acquisition in October 2020. Precision's physical footprint of twelve infusion centers across Tennessee and northern Arkansas will move forward in 2022 under the IVX Health brand.

Since the acquisition, IVX Health has transformed existing Precision locations by equipping each center with the unique patient amenities and visual identity that define the IVX Health brand. In addition, clinicians and operators have aligned on clinical processes, technologies, and operational workflows. IVX Health also invested in facility upgrades in certain Precision centers – while relocating others – to best complement IVX Health's mission to redefine the care experience for patients with complex chronic conditions.

All centers now include:

Guaranteed private suites for all patients that ensure proper social distancing

Family rooms for pediatric patients or those accompanied by family or friends

New large and comfortable infusion chairs that recline

Peaceful ambience and aesthetic, including updated paint, wallpaper, finishes, and artwork

"We are thrilled to begin 2022 with a single, unified brand across the nation," said Chase Pattison, Vice President of Marketing. "The talented Precision team has provided a wealth of knowledge and expertise to IVX Health, and we are truly excited that all patients will have a consistent, meaningful brand experience no matter where they receive care. Together as IVX Health, we can better fulfill our vision to become the patient's preferred destination for infusion and injection care while also helping as many patients as possible."

Each of the newly remodeled and relocated centers were intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of patients living with complex chronic conditions. In contrast to the hospital outpatient setting, IVX patients park directly in front of the center – only a few steps away from the entrance. Every patient is guaranteed a private suite – with flat screen TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks. Patients can receive care around their schedules, as IVX centers are open 7AM-7PM every weekday and on Saturdays.

IVX Health plans to continue its nationwide expansion in 2022, with centers scheduled to open in both new and existing markets, including several new states. For more information, please visit the IVX Health website.

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

