Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates their Five Year Anniversary Serving Seniors

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years ago, the vision of Watercrest Senior Living Group Principal and CEO, Marc Vorkapich, came to fruition with the grand opening of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera in Melbourne, Florida. This Market Street Memory Care community was the first of its kind, an innovative and artfully designed memory care community meeting the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, the purposeful design of Market Street Viera connects the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly celebrates the five-year anniversary of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera, serving seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses in Melbourne, Florida.

"The smell of freshly cut grass instantly transports me back to the ball field where I spent time with my Dad," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Research shows that utilizing specific sights, sounds, and smells connects us to our memories. This critical element of our multi-sensory programming at Market Street Memory Care Residences is designed to incorporate the individual needs of each and every resident we serve. Today, we celebrate five outstanding years of significantly impacting the lives of our seniors and their families."

Market Street Memory Care Viera celebrated their five year anniversary with a holiday celebration, welcoming residents, friends and community partners to join in the festivities of honoring the community's success. Since its opening, Market Street Viera has received numerous accolades including Senior Housing News Design Award nominee, winner of the Best Chef of Brevard County, acceptance into the Alzheimer's Association's ECHO program and achievement of 100% occupancy.

"We are blessed to celebrate this momentous occasion with our residents, associates, and community partners, all of whom have grown into one cohesive, loving family here at Market Street," said Rosemarie Reid, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Viera. "Each day we spend with our residents in this beautiful community is an opportunity to ensure that every person knows the feeling of being loved, no matter their age."

Market Street Viera is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends. The community also features internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing — providing opportunities for physical activity, recreation and leisure, and social interaction.

Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Fla. For information please call 321-253-6321. Market Street Memory Care Residences are currently serving seniors and families in Viera, Palm Coast, and East Lake, Florida. For individual community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group