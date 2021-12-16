Amwins Releases Updated Pricing Guidance for Q1 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the release of a new Q1 2022 Pricing Guide, providing an update to rate, capacity and trends across key industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins)

"The market continues to respond to the changing business landscape," says James Drinkwater, president of Amwins and Amwins Brokerage. "Many lines of business have seen changes since our last State of the Market, and we believe such a quickly evolving marketplace merits a brief update to our forecast."

"We don't yet have a wrap on 2021," Drinkwater continues, "but we want to ensure our retail partners are prepared to advise insureds on what they can expect to see in the coming months."

In this compelling issue, Amwins experts share market summaries with pricing guidance for key industries including healthcare, construction, energy, environmental, public entity, real estate and transportation.

Amwins' mission is to provide value to clients regardless of the market environment. Through a specialized platform that delivers knowledge, market access and unique solutions, Amwins helps clients offer the best products the market can provide. So, no matter what the future brings, Amwins is ready for it.

Find out more: Amwins Q12022 Pricing Guide

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the US, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, NC, the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

Contact: Lisa Kuszmar, Lisa.Kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins