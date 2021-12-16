Autoliv appoints Sng Yih as new President of Autoliv China

STOCKHOLM and SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Sng Yih as new President of Autoliv China and member of the Autoliv executive management team. Sng Yih will join Autoliv at the end of January 2022 and succeed Jennifer Cheng who retired in November. Ms. Cheng continues as Senior Advisor to the CEO and will assist with the transition.

Mr. Sng Yih is an automotive industry veteran with extensive experience in leading large organizations, achieving customer satisfaction, and generating value. He brings a broad functional experience and a background of creating the most favourable conditions possible for both internal and external partners.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sng Yih, who I expect will bring valuable knowledge and perspectives to Autoliv. The Autoliv China team, under the leadership of Jennifer Cheng, has been essential for our development in China. Autoliv China is a high-performing division which Jennifer Cheng has done much to optimize as its leader. With her retirement, we wanted a strong leader with a proven record of automotive supplier business development experience. We believe Sng Yih will lead Autoliv China to further success", said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Mr. Sng Yih's most recent background is in leading roles at Lear Corporation and Tenneco, both Tier 1 suppliers to the automotive industry.

Mikael Bratt continued, "I'd like to thank Jennifer Cheng for her highly valued contribution to the success of Autoliv throughout her career within the Group. She has played an important role in building our strong position in China for over 15 years. I am happy that Jennifer continues as a Senior Advisor throughout 2022 and will assist us with the transition."

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. In 2020, our products saved 33,000 lives and prevented ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 68,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2020 amounted to US $ 7,447 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

