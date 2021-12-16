Communities in Tornado-Ravaged Cities Receive Support from Local Lions Through Lions Clubs International Foundation Grant

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky has been hit by disasters before, but never anything quite like this. "We are used to tornadoes here. But, we have never seen anything this extensive and widespread. Homes and businesses were destroyed. Whole towns are gone," said Gary Logan, district governor for Lions clubs in District 43K. "The morning after the tornadoes struck, Lions in my district immediately got to work."

Lions Clubs International Foundation logo

When natural disasters strike, Lions are among the first to offer help. Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) empowers Lions' service efforts through grant funding. So, when devastating tornadoes ripped through countless communities in Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, and Indiana, LCIF quickly responded and awarded $120,000 in Disaster Relief grant funding to provide immediate, short- and long-term relief to the victims.

LCIF immediately awarded a $20,000 grant to the Lions in Kentucky, where some of the most catastrophic damage and the majority of deaths occurred during the storms on December 10 and 11. The additional $100,000 grant funding will provide relief to the multiple-affected states, where at least 30 out-of-season tornadoes touched down throughout the night and early morning hours.

"The devastation that these tornadoes brought is heartbreaking, and those affected by this disaster will need support in rebuilding for many days, weeks and months ahead," said Lions International President, Douglas X. Alexander. "Lions serve and we serve from the heart, and we will be there to support these communities as long as they need us."

With the funding, Lions will participate in the immediate and short-term clean-up and repair efforts and work with the local community organizations on long-term reconstruction projects, filling any gaps in service to the local community.

Support to the tornado-damaged communities in Kentucky also includes donations from Lions across the country, including trucks filled with generators, cooling trucks and financial contributions. Logan says it is great to see the outpouring of love that Lions are showing each other, coupled with Lions working alongside other organizations in the community to help alleviate the pain and suffering.

According to International Disaster Database, natural disasters have increased nearly 400% globally over the last 50 years. LCIF Disaster Relief grants are designed to support Lions-led relief efforts during the various stages of disaster relief operations. Lions are key figures in their communities and play a vital role in this process. They are responsible for assessing the needs in their district to maximize their relief efforts. LCIF grants enable Lions volunteers to have a greater impact in the communities where they live and serve.

"LCIF is committed to supporting recovery efforts from natural disasters worldwide, providing grant funding when and where it is needed," said Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, LCIF chairperson.

To support Lions in their efforts to help those impacted by these tornadoes and natural disasters yet to come, visit lionsclubs.org/donate or contact your local Lions club.

About Lions Clubs International Foundation:

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, LCIF provides grant funding to support the compassionate works of Lions, empowering their service and addressing the needs of their communities both locally and globally. Since 1968, LCIF has awarded more than 17,500 grants totaling more than $1.1 billion. Connect with LCIF on Facebook or online at lionsclubs.org/LCIF. To learn how to support LCIF, visit lionsclubs.org/donate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lions International