Democracy Investments Announces Jenny Johnson and Michael Levas to Join Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy Investments, advisor to the Democracy International Fund ETF (ticker DMCY), today announced that Jenny Johnson and Michael Levas will become members of its new advisory board to support the firm's focus on advancing democracy with innovative financial products.

"We're excited and honored for our new advisory board to have two such prominent and highly respected members who will bring industry wisdom and diverse expertise to our mission," said CEO Julie Cane.

Jenny Johnson is President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton. Ms. Johnson joined Franklin Templeton in 1988 and has held leadership roles in all major divisions of the business. She was named to Barron's list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2020 and 2021, and was chosen by her peers as one of Ignites's Most Influential Women in Fund Management. On this appointment, Ms. Johnson stated, "I'm pleased to be supporting a woman entrepreneur in investment management and look forward to contributing to the success of Democracy Investments."

Mr. Levas is a Venture Partner at Irongate Capital Advisors, a Senior Managing Partner at Rosc Global and is the Founder & Managing Principal of the Olympian Group. He has extensive experience in business creation, the capital markets, investment management, investment banking, and alternative funds. According to Michael, "The national security missions of my private companies align quite nicely with the publicly available Democracy International Fund. I look forward to serving on their Board and in the longer term, to seeing capital flows shift to promote democracies."

