Interplex Sustainability Commitments Crowned with 2021 EcoVadis Platinum Medal Creating technological advancements while nurturing and further communities, the environment, and the planet

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a leading provider of customized connectors, high precision and mechanical products solutions, has been awarded a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The award is the highest recognition of a company for sustainability and positions Interplex in the top one per cent of companies assessed globally.

EcoVadis has created a global network of more than 75,000 rated companies. The organization's sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and over 160 countries. The objective of the EcoVadis assessment is to assess the quality of a company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) management system.

Under the assessment, EcoVadis focuses on four different themes - Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement - in the management layers of policies, actions, and reporting on results. Several management indicators are assessed within these layers, including policies, endorsements, measures, certifications, coverage (deployment of actions), reporting, and 360° watch findings.

Overall, Interplex scored 74 out of 100, placing Interplex in the "Advanced Category" and obtained an "Outstanding" score of 90/100 in the environment category following a thorough audit of each management indicator.

"We are honored to be awarded the EcoVadis Platinum award. It is a fantastic recognition of our commitment to sustainability and is a great validation that we are on the right path toward increasing our positive societal impact," comments Interplex CEO.

Alongside its commitment to technology, Interplex is also committed to social responsibility, pursuing the best industry standards for its people and its products. The goal is to allow its employees to shape the future while minimizing carbon footprint and maximizing solutions, and creating a better, safer, and healthier planet for everyone.

About Interplex

Interplex is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of customized connectors, high-precision and mechanical solution providers focused on key megatrends around Decarbonization of Transportation, Future Mobility, Increased Longevity and Digitalization. Interplex has established a leading position in key fast-growing markets: Electrification of Cars, Autonomous Driving, Medical & Life Sciences and Cloud. Our unique product offering, speed and agility is unmatched in the industry thanks to a unique combination of electromechanical (interconnect) and mechanical (high-precision) design skills.

Technology and innovation define us; customization sets us apart. With over 100 years of expertise, key OEMs and Tier 1s trust us to design, develop and manufacture best-fit solutions to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Our global footprint spans 33 locations across 13 countries and 12 R&D centers enabling us to work closely with customers to truly make tomorrow's possibilities a reality today.

Be a part of the next revolution; visit us at www.interplex.com.

