InventHelp Inventor Develops Handicap Eating Utensil (CNH-103)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help a gentleman I knew who had suffered a stroke and lost the ability to use his left hand. He could no longer use a regular knife to cut his food," said an inventor, from Hillsboro, Ohio, "so I invented THE HANDI-CUT FORK."

The invention enables disabled individuals or those with limited hand dexterity the ability to cut and pierce through food without requiring assistance from another individual. In doing so, it eliminates the need for an individual to struggle with conventional utensils. As a result, it could promote user independence and reduce frustrations associated with consuming a meal using traditional utensils. The invention features a durable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

