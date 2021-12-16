MasterClass Launches President Bill Clinton's Class on Inclusive Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, announced today the launch of United States President Bill Clinton's class on inclusive leadership. In his class, Clinton teaches members his action-oriented and people-centered approach to leadership and how they can apply his philosophy to their personal and professional lives. A part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series, Clinton's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"President Clinton believed that employing a human and compassionate approach to leadership was the best way to lead the country," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "There is nothing more powerful than uniting people around a common goal and, in his class, President Clinton teaches his approach to do just that."

Through personal anecdotes and powerful stories from his political career as attorney general, governor and president, Clinton teaches members how to navigate tough decisions in uncertain situations, work with people they don't agree with, mediate conflict—even among people who are deeply divided—and develop compelling speeches. Clinton also shares tips for identifying the best people for the job and how to earn respect from team members and unite them behind a common goal. The class includes several inspiring stories that help bring Clinton's leadership lessons to life for members, including how he helped free two U.S. journalists from North Korea, used a rock that Neil Armstrong took off the moon as an unexpected tool to help facilitate conflict resolution and dealt with a mistake during The Kosovo War. In the final lesson of the class, Clinton reveals how pragmatic optimism can help members overcome challenges and setbacks and shares a letter to a future president. Members will walk away from Clinton's class empowered to lead more effectively and to go forward as agents of change they hope to see in the world.

"I wanted to teach this class because I believe leaders are not just born, they're also made. And for those who want to be a leader, you can learn to become good at it," President Clinton said. "I'll share the leadership approach I've developed through a series of challenging positions in my career so that you, regardless of career or aspiration, can walk away with a framework of thinking to guide you on your own path to achieving success."

Born William Jefferson Blythe III in Hope, Arkansas, Clinton's rise from Arkansas governor to world leader heralded a period of prosperity that would become the United States' longest peacetime economic expansion. Educated at Georgetown University, Oxford University and Yale Law School, he entered state politics with a successful run for Arkansas attorney general in 1976. Two years later, at age 32, he became the youngest governor in the country. During his two terms as the 42nd president of the United States, his administration helped create nearly 23 million new jobs and transformed the U.S. budget from record deficits to record surpluses, resolved conflicts and championed peace and prosperity from Northern Ireland to the Middle East to Bosnia, and reduced the number of people in poverty by 7.7 million. Following his time in office, President Clinton has continued to dedicate his life to public service through the work of the Clinton Foundation which has helped make lifesaving HIV/AIDS medications more accessible and affordable to more than 21 million people around the world, created healthier learning environments for more than 30 million children in the United States, and has helped build a community of doers through the Clinton Global Initiative whose Commitments to Action have made a positive difference in the lives of more than 430 million people in 180 countries.

Clinton's class is part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series, where members have unprecedented access and learn from leaders on both sides of the aisle who have influenced American politics and changed the world. Former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's class on the power of resilience is also available exclusively on MasterClass . In 2022, President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush will share lessons in principled decision making from their years in public service. They will be followed by classes with former U.S. Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice later that year.

