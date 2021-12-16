McDonald's Modernizes Hiring Efforts with Linq

McDonald's uses Linq to direct potential employees into a singular, seamless platform and provide meaningful engagement and click-level insights to help support recruitment.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is commonplace today to see signs at restaurants indicating closed due to staff shortages, longer than usual wait times, and, unfortunately, companies closing their doors. Hiring has been and will continue to be a massive hurdle for restaurants as it has become harder to attract and retain employees. McDonald's understands the importance of hiring and is using innovative technology to modernize its hiring process.

McDonald's of Greater Atlanta is launching a partnership with Linq to capture, educate, and hire workers interested in employment. Linq's technology enables restaurants to direct interested workers into a custom-curated platform that promotes hiring information, helpful resources, and how to apply for employment. Linq's platform also features powerful analytics, allowing McDonald's to better understand hiring trends, location-based interest, and engagement per action.

"At our core, Linq enables people to best represent who they are and what they do. As the hiring environment becomes more and more competitive, it's increasingly important to quickly communicate those things, both as a brand and a candidate. We are thrilled to be partnering with McDonald's to help make the entire hiring process easier and more efficient from application to hire." — Elliott Potter, Cofounder & CEO of Linq.

Hiring is more complex in today's environment than ever before, making each incremental change that much more important.. It's incredible to see all the extensions of Linq's platform — from sales teams, events, CPG brands, and now hiring.

Linq: Tailored Tech + Smart Hardware

Through highly customizable landing pages attached to a variety of smart products, Linq enables businesses like McDonald's to instantly share valuable information with potential customers and employees. Interested in using Linq's technology for your organization? Check out Linq for Teams

Linq is led by CEO Elliott Potter, COO Jared Mattsson and CTO Patrick Sullivan. Linq is a networking platform — harnessing QR codes and "near field communication" (NFC) technology — that enables users to share information using customizable pages. Contact Linq today to see how your business can benefit from modern business card technology.

The Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association includes more than 30 owner/operators and operations managers, representing more than 260 restaurants in the 45 county Greater Atlanta area. Recently, McDonald's is transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick-up and McDelivery available through Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates at participating restaurants. Consumers can download the McDonald's App for promotions and deals from the restaurants in this area.

