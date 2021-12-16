News Leaders Call For Release of AP Freelance Journalist In Ethiopia

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the arrest of Amir Aman Kiyaro, a freelance video journalist who works for the Associated Press.

"We are closely monitoring the detention of AP freelance cameraman Amir Aman Kiyaro in Ethiopia. We understand Kiyaro was detained November 28. Authorities are reportedly not responding to questions from the AP about Kiyaro, who like any journalist, interviews people on all sides of a conflict. While accused of violating terrorism laws (because he interviews the Tigray Defense Forces), we understand Kiyaro has not been charged although he is detained. If convicted under the terrorism statutes he could serve 7 years or more. We call on the government of Ethiopia to release Kiyaro, who has committed no crime."

