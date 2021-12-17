Ancient Chinese Martial Art, Taijiquan, Marks First Anniversary As UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage In Times Square

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ancient, elegant Chinese martial art of Taijiquan today marked the first anniversary of its listing as a UNESCO world intangible cultural heritage, with a celebration in Times Square, New York City.

The Sino-American Friendship Association and Henan jointly held a Taijiquan event at Times Square in New York, showcasing the culture on the famous Disney LED giant billboard throughout the day.

A big crowd of Taijiquan experts and enthusiasts from the greater New York area also gathered live to practice their graceful Taiji movements in front of the global audience at the crossroads of the world in Times Square.

Taijiquan, also known as Chinese Tai Chi, is one of the best exercises ever practiced in human history. Chen-style Taijiquan is originally from Chenjiagou in the Henan province of China, which is wildly recognized as one of the cradles of Chinese civilization.

Rigid and flexible, Tai Chi demonstrates the culture of conveying its unique Chinese humanistic philosophy and practice to health and wellness. Today, Tai Chi training centers are in over 150 countries and regions, and around 300 million people around the world practice Taijiquan actively.

Along with the famous Shaolin Kungfu, Taijiquan is another popular formation of Chinese martial arts. Both originated in Henan and are considered cultural icons for Henan and China. Every year, tourists from all over the world visit Henan to experience its distinctive Kungfu culture and the tourism industry of Henan continues to flourish, thanks to this rich history and folk culture.

Henan keeps expending its Taijiquan and Shaolin culture on a global scale. Based in Mount Song Shaolin Temple and Chenjiagou, Henan plans to host the International Shaolin Kungfu Festival and Taijiquan Exchange Competition. Henan Taijiquan College, Taijiquan Cultural Inheritance and Innovation Center are also under development and the "Impression of Taiji," is a recent project to build Henan as the world capital of Kungfu and the Taiji Holy Land.

The other world cultural heritage sites, such as Longmen Grottoes and Yin Xu are also in Henan. You can easily touch ancient Chinese culture that dates back thousands of years, even the bricks and tiles from the Qin and Han Dynasties. For more information see Henan Cultural and Tourism.

