ATA Workforce Heroes Truck Participates in Wreaths Across America Convoy

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations Workforce Heroes truck is scheduled to arrive Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America convoy from Maine, along with many ATA member-company trucks delivering wreaths to decorate veterans' graves during this holiday season.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"ATA and the trucking industry believe it is our duty to honor and remember those who have served our country and protected our freedoms," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Many professional truck drivers are themselves veterans of the U.S. Military. ATA is honored that our industry and the Workforce Heroes program can salute America's fallen heroes as part of Wreaths Across America."

Workforce Heroes professional truck drivers Ralph Garcia and Tony Spero, both with ABF Freight Systems Inc., drove the program's camo-wrapped tractor-trailer from the wreath loading dock in Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

They stopped along the way to meet with, schools, emergency response teams, and other community members including Gold Star Families. They spoke with K-12 and college-age students and veterans about the industry's importance to the economy, career opportunities, and honoring veterans.

"As the father of children who bravely joined the military, I am honored to participate in the envoy," said Spero. "We meet so many veterans and Gold Star Family members, and it's crucial that we learn about and recognize their sacrifices."

Wreaths Across America will deliver more than one million wreaths to veterans' graves throughout the globe. ATA staff will help distribute the truckload of wreaths delivered by the Workforce Heroes tractor-trailer in Arlington.

The Workforce Heroes drivers chronicled their trip with videos and photos on program's official Facebook page. Watch here as the camo-wrapped Workforce Heroes truck leads the convoy through Vermont.

Through the Workforce Heroes Program, ATA is committed to providing recruitment and training for honorable, dedicated, and passionate men and women to join our industry. The program is sponsored by Mack Trucks and Utility Trailers and supported by OmniTracs and TA-Petro.

