INNOVATIVE ALEXA-ENABLED VESYNC PRODUCTS TO BE FEATURED AT CES 2022 New Levoit Air Purifier, Levoit Humidifier and COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven will be available to experience, Jan. 5 - 8, 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeSync, home to its #1 selling brands of air purifiers and air fryers, Levoit and Cosori, will debut three Alexa-enabled smart products during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). VeSync will be exhibiting the Levoit Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, Levoit Dual 200S Humidifier, and Cosori CS130-AO Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. VeSync's latest product advancements feature Amazon's Alexa voice technology, highlighting a continued collaboration between Amazon and VeSync shaping the smart home industry through cutting-edge technology.

VeSync, Where Innovation Meets Home, Creating the Perfect Smart Home Ecosystem

Levoit will debut the Levoit Core 600S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier , the newest model in the Core Smart True HEPA Air Purifier Series. The Core 600S will be available for ($299.99) at Levoit.com and Amazon. The new Light Sensor and Eco Auto Mode helps conserve energy by automatically turning off the display when not in use and when the air quality is excellent. With a 3-stage filtration process, the purifier filters and traps up to 99.97% of airborne particles .3 microns in size, allowing it to purify a 3,177 square-foot room in as little as one hour. The smart technology allows users to control settings, create schedules, and access voice assistances such as Amazon Alexa to customize their indoor air quality and adjust fan speeds.

Levoit VeSync Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier , available for ($54.99) at The, available forat Levoit.com and Amazon , is fully equipped with smart control, an auto mode to help maintain 40-50% relative humidity, and a 25-hour run time in a space up to 290 square feet. The product also includes a spill-free design and the option of including essential oils in its aromatherapy-equipped base chamber. The Dual 200S's Amazon Alexa voice assistant capabilities help users take control of their surroundings by providing them with smart technologies, making it easy to maintain fragrant and healthy levels of moisture in the air.

($199.99) at The Cosori CS130-AO Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is available forat Cosori.com and Amazon . This 30L smart oven has 5 heating elements that combines multiple kitchen appliances with 11 convenient smart functions into one machine: Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Pizza, Roast, Air Fry, Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Cookies, and Ferment. With the smart Vesync technology, easily adjust temperature and time, browse recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, receive notifications, schedule meals, and connect to voice assistant devices.

"VeSync is committed to creating smart home appliances that are technologically-driven and create an enhanced user experience, while empowering them to create convenient, personalized, and healthy living and work environments," says Grace Yang, Founder and CEO of VeSync. "Our ongoing collaboration with Amazon furthers our ability to transform the smart home experience, and we are excited for our latest Alexa-enabled products to be showcased during CES for attendees to experience first-hand. We are looking forward to being back this year for CES 2022, and the opportunity to showcase three new Alexa-enabled products, which are all a part of our smart home ecosystem."

From Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Jan. 8, CES attendees can experience and learn more about VeSync's new smart products at Booth #52113 . For more information, visit VeSync.com.

Founded in 2012, VeSync is a leading producer of smart home appliances operating with three brands, Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, Cosori, the #1 selling air fryer brand**, and Etekcity , health, fitness, and wellness brand. The three brands work together to offer innovative and accessible products that help users connect their lifestyles and home environment with smart products.

About Vesync Co., Ltd

Vesync Co., Ltd is a leading market player in the smart home appliance online market in the United States. Its products are sold to users in several countries, including, without limitation, the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Its business primarily focuses on the online marketing and sales of innovatively designed home appliances and smart home devices under its increasingly recognized brands, namely, Etekcity, Levoit and Cosori, which are mainly sold on Amazon, the largest e-commerce marketplace in the U.S.

