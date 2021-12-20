Google Cloud Partners With Minsait to Boost Digital Sovereignty in Spain

- The two strategic partners will offer enhanced trusted cloud solutions for Spanish organizations in the public and private sectors, supporting innovation while keeping their most sensitive data confidential, secure and sovereign

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsait, an Indra company, and Google Cloud, today announced an expanded strategic alliance to jointly offer Spanish public and private sector organizations sovereign cloud solutions that will allow them to accelerate their digital transformation while meeting the highest levels of trust, security, privacy and sovereignty.

Minsait will provide its expertise in external encryption key management, security services, cloud infrastructure management services, and local support, as well as ongoing data center auditing.

Google Cloud will offer the elasticity and agility of a public and hybrid cloud based on open source technology, enabling Spanish organizations to innovate autonomously, without vendor lock-in. Google Cloud will ensure data is encrypted at rest and in transit. It will also make data location available in a new Google Cloud region that is scheduled to open in Madrid in 2022. Additionally, Spain's public and private sector organizations will be able to reduce their own carbon footprint, benefiting from Google's efforts and investments in sustainability and carbon-free energy, offering the cleanest cloud in the industry .

Full sovereignty with full functionality

Minsait and Google Cloud will provide the sovereign cloud offering to Spanish organizations across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, public transport, government and more.

"Thanks to this collaboration with Google Cloud, we can help drive digital transformation for organizations of all sizes and industries. Together we bring competitiveness and innovation to the Spanish market with a sustainable approach, underpinned with a commitment to data sovereignty that is made possible through Minsait's expertise as a trusted technology leader in Spain," said Carlos Beldarrain, Head of Data Cloud at Minsait.

"We are proud to partner with Minsait on this joint digital sovereignty offering for public and private sector organizations across Spain. Innovation and accelerated digitization should come with the highest levels of security, privacy and sovereignty, which we look forward to delivering to customers under this agreement" said Isaac Hernández, Country Manager, Google Cloud Spain

The initiative was met with high interest by the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

"The development of a digital economy and sovereignty necessarily imply that citizens and organizations have control of their data and benefit from the availability of a sovereign cloud in Europe. This strategic alliance with a Spanish company is a step forward in the right direction" said Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence.

Google Cloud and Minsait have a history of collaboration in Spain. As part of their commitment to innovation and digitization of the Spanish economy, the companies announced a global strategic alliance last May to offer products and services aimed at the digital transformation of companies and government institutions. In addition, the AI Lab in Granada, one of the most advanced Artificial Intelligence centers in Europe, was recently launched by Minsait and the University of Granada, with Google Cloud as a technology partner.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Minsait

Minsait (www.minsait.com), an Indra company, is a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers around the world. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defence markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with an end-to-end high-value approach and a significant innovative component. In the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue totaling 3.043 billion euros and had nearly 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

