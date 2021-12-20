Humboldt State University digitizes parking operations with Passport The California-based University gears up for the spring semester with launch of Passport Parking app

ARCATA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humboldt State University (HSU) is partnering with transportation software and payments company, Passport, to launch its first mobile payment application for parking. The app, Passport Parking, allows for a contactless experience where motorists pay for and manage their parking sessions conveniently through their smartphones. The app will be available to use beginning January 18, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport)

To begin a parking session, users create an account in the Passport Parking app with their email address or phone number and enter their parking space number (in metered areas) or license plate number (in parking lots) and desired length of stay. Users receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and can extend their sessions remotely. Receipts and parking history are also easily accessible through the app.

"The Passport Parking app will make paying for parking convenient and efficient for the HSU community," says Anthony Morgan, UPD Chief of Police. "We are excited to partner with Passport to offer a comprehensive mobile parking solution and look forward to bringing their technology to campus."

Passport's end-to-end digital mobility platform is enabling more than 800 cities, universities and private operators to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure, including mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and more. The platform is designed to provide cities with the data and insights to dynamically manage their curb space.

"A contactless form of payment for parking is a great benefit for students and faculty and provides HSU with a cost-efficient method of charging for parking," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "We are thrilled to equip the University with the parking technology it needs to help create more enjoyable and convenient campus experiences."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

