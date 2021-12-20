IAB Taps Amazon Public Policy Pro to Lead Public Policy Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today that Lartease Tiffith has been named Executive Vice President, Public Policy. Tiffith will report to David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that the Internet Association is dissolving at the end of the year.

"With fewer organizations advocating for a free and open ad-supported Internet, IAB's role on Capitol Hill is even more critical," said Cohen. "The ad-driven internet economy generates 12% of US gross domestic product, and 17 million American jobs. Paralysis in Washington, ongoing attacks on 'big tech,' and efforts to limit business competition, threaten this vital engine of American prosperity. With his Capitol Hill and private sector expertise, Lartease will help advance IAB's goal of keeping digital marketing and media free, open, and safe."

As the EVP, Public Policy, Tiffith will advocate for IAB's more than 700 members on complex issues, including consumer privacy, data security, global trade, international data transfer rules, and more. Tiffith will lead the IAB Public Policy Council, the marketing and media industry's largest legislative and regulatory advisory group, with senior executives from more than 200 companies contributing to solutions to advance consumer benefits and business growth. Additionally, Tiffith will play an important role in supporting IAB Tech Lab efforts to align the industry's technical development and best practices.

"IAB has helped drive some of the marketing and media industry's most important self-regulatory solutions and legislative proposals, including the Digital Advertising Alliance protections for consumer privacy, the Trustworthy Accountability Group's anti-ad-fraud program, and the Privacy for America Coalition," said Tiffith. "But the rapid pace of change means this work is far from over. I'm eager to work with our members and partners to continue to implement the right policies that help businesses grow and that benefit consumers. With its unique assets - especially its diverse membership of publishers, platforms, brands, ad agencies, and technology providers, as well as the IAB Tech Lab, the industry's leading technology standards organization - IAB is the only organization that can realize these goals."

"Lartease is a terrific choice to lead IAB's Public Policy team during this unique time," said Rudy Brioché, Vice President for Global Public Policy and Policy Counsel for Comcast Corporation. "He has the skills, experience, and relationships to advocate effectively on behalf of the digital advertising industry at this critical time."

"The leadership of IAB's policy group is indispensable," said Bill Bailey, VP, Government Relations for Disney. "Lartease Tiffith is a great pick for this position because he so deeply understands IAB's unique blend of policy, business practice, and technical expertise. He gets all three and how they intersect."

Most recently, Tiffith served as Senior Manager, Public Policy, Amazon, where he managed public policy issues related to advertising, privacy, security, data governance, cross-border data flows, and consumer protection issues. In his role, he provided counsel to internal legal and business partners on global public policy matters to help guide the development of products, services, and internal policies. During his tenure at Amazon, INSIDER named him as one of the key players in politics and the tech world. Prior to joining Amazon, Tiffith served as Senior Counsel to then-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, and Counsel to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. Before working in the Senate, he practiced law at two international law firms (Kirkland & Ellis LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP) and the U.S. Department of Justice. Tiffith began his legal career as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Roger L. Gregory, Circuit Judge, on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. He earned his B.A., J.D., and M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

IAB also names Brendan Thomas as Vice President, Public Policy Communications

Further strengthening IAB's public policy capabilities, IAB named Brendan Thomas as Vice President, Public Policy Communications. Most recently, Thomas was VP Communications for the Plastics Industry Association, serving as primary on-the-record spokesperson for their 1,000-member trade association representing the eighth largest U.S. industry. He also led traditional and digital media operations for members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Adding Brendan to our team adds even more depth, expertise, and perspective to IAB's legislative efforts," said Cohen. "We expect 2022 to be an important year, and we will be fully ready to help ensure that industry growth and predictable consumer privacy are on top of the policy agenda."

To join IAB and support its public affairs efforts, visit www.iab.com .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

