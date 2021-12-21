3d Signals selected as a 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe winner

KFAR SABA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3d Signals, a pioneer in digital transformation of the manufacturing industry to the Industry 4.0 era, announced today that it has been selected as a 2021 Top 100 Europe company that recognizes startups' innovation and technology.

Red Herring selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work.

"We are honored to have been selected, for the second time in a row, as a Red Herring Top 100 Europe winner," said Ariel Rosenfeld, CEO of 3d Signals. "We are proud to be recognized for our contribution to making the manufacturing space more productive, efficient, and sustainable through a disruptive technology that enables every manufacturer, especially with the covid challenges, to become the factory of the future in a fast and affordable manner."

"In 2021, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners . We believe 3d Signals embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. 3d Signals should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."



Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

About 3d Signals

3d Signals accelerates the digital transformation of manufacturers to the Industry 4.0 era. By generating and connecting manufacturing data to the cloud, we enable data-driven decision-making and improve businesses' KPIs.

Our AI-based asset performance monitoring platform enables fast visibility into production floors, through a quick, non-invasive, and machine agnostic deployment of a wide range of sensors and Industrial IoT device. Our cloud-based business intelligence transforms the data into powerful insights, providing business intelligence and analytics tools. Installing this solution has been proven to improve productivity and reduce operating costs within months.

For more information, visit www.3dsignals.com .

Press Contact

Galia Kedmi

COO, 3d Signals

galia.kedmi@3disgnals.com

View original content:

SOURCE 3d Signals