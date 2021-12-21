Berlin Packaging Wins Nine Medals and Two Honorable Mentions at the 2021 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected nine medals and two honorable mentions at the 2021 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and CRAFT SPIRITS magazine and sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute. Now in its second year, the annual competition celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging. This year's winners were drawn from 150 entries from more than 70 companies.

Michigan-based Iron Fish Distillery — a valued customer of Berlin Packaging — was a stand-out across numerous categories, most notably winning a Gold medal in the Portfolio category. Iron Fish also won a Silver for their Mad Angler Whiskey, a Bronze for their Two Peninsula Whiskey, a Silver for their Michigan Navy-Strength Rum, and an Honorable Mention for their gin, Slightly Lost. Iron Fish is Michigan's first distillery operating on a fully functional farm since prohibition. Taking inspiration from these roots, Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation division of Berlin Packaging, was influenced by the land, water, and natural bounty that play an integral role in the distillery's story.

"We were completely impressed throughout the design to mold to manufacturing process, expertly guided by the designers, who diligently iterated concepts leading to a work of art - holding our spirit!" said Richard Anderson, Co-Owner and Founder of Iron Fish.

Berlin Packaging works with distillers of all sizes, offering complete spirits packaging solutions, including a variety of ready-to-ship premium stock bottles and closures and an extensive collection of innovative bottle shapes. For those seeking custom packaging, Berlin Packaging has design and innovation centers on two continents, including Chicago-based Studio One Eleven, a world-class custom design and innovation studio that provides structural design, branding, and graphics.

A complete list of Berlin Packaging's wins at the 2021 American Craft Spirits Packaging Awards is below:

Brandy

SILVER: Brandy No. 83, Charbay Distillery ( Ukiah, California )

Bottle Provider: Berlin Packaging/ Bruni Glass

Gin

SILVER: Fid St Gin , Haliʹimaile Distilling Co. ( Makawao, Hawaii )

Designer: Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging; Bottle Provider: Berlin Packaging

SILVER: H.O.B.S. Gin , Young & Yonder Spirits ( Healdsburg, California )

Bottle Provider: Berlin Packaging

HONORABLE MENTION: Slightly Lost, Iron Fish Distillery ( Thompsonville, Michigan )

Portfolio

GOLD: Iron Fish Distillery ( Thompsonville, Michigan )

Label Design: Iron Fish Distillery; Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging; Bottle Design: Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging

SILVER: Hinterhaus Distilling ( Arnold, California )

Bottle Supplier: Berlin Packaging

Rum

SILVER: Michigan Navy Strength Rum, Iron Fish Distillery ( Thompsonville, Michigan )

Label Design: Iron Fish Distillery; Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging; Bottle Design: Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging

Ready-To-Drink

BRONZE: Basil Crush , Hudson Valley Distillers ( Germantown, New York )

Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging

HONORABLE MENTION: Fabrizia Vodka Soda, Fabrizia Spirits ( Salem, New Hampshire )

Whiskey

SILVER: Mad Angler Whiskey , Iron Fish Distillery ( Thompsonville, Michigan )

Label Design: Iron Fish Distillery; Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging; Bottle Design: Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging

BRONZE: Two Peninsula Whiskey, Iron Fish Distillery ( Thompsonville, Michigan )

Label Design: Iron Fish Distillery; Packaging Supplier: Berlin Packaging; Bottle Design: Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

