Bitcoin goes mainstream in over 50,000 stores and digitally throughout Europe. BitCards.com Partners with Epipoli to give Consumer access to Bitcoin serving millions of customers

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Solutions, Inc. (www.mybitcards.com and www.BitCards.com) has partnered with Epipoli, a leader in the prepaid services market, to offer the BitCard®, a Bitcoin Gift Card, in up to 50,000 retail locations and digitally throughout Europe.

Logo 2021

The BitCard® innovative platform resolves a key challenge impacting the cryptocurrency industry—providing customers with a secure, easy-to-use, custodial gateway for purchasing and redeeming Bitcoin. This newly inked partnership with Epipoli will enable customers in dozens of European countries to purchase a BitCard® at their local grocery stores, tobacconists, and newsstands using cash, debit cards, or other payment methods. The digital BitCard® will also be available via Epipoli's website, www.mygiftcard.it

Once purchased, the BitCard® can be redeemed for Bitcoin via the www.mybitcards.com website. The BitCard® is also available for distribution in the USA.

"Epipoli is passionate about embracing technologies that provide our customers and partners with the flexibility they need to thrive," said Gaetano Giannetto, CEO of Epipoli. "Our partnership with BitCard® enables us to provide a uniquely valuable product that meets the evolving needs of our diverse customer base."

The BitCard® is available in increments of €100 and €250 and provide customers with an integrated, friendly, and secure solution for purchasing Bitcoin.

About Bitcoin Solutions, Inc.

Bitcoin Solutions, Inc. (www.mybitcards.com and www.BitCards.com) is a technology company focused on making Bitcoin as easy to purchase as any gift card. We believe cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will become integrated with our daily lives and will fundamentally impact the financial services market. Our goal is to become the most accessible access point for the average consumer to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through gift cards, loyalty, rewards, points and incentives. For all media inquiries, please contact: support@mybitcards.com.

About Epipoli

Epipoli is a FinTech company, market leader in Prepaid services and Engagement solutions in retailing industry. In 2006, Epipoli introduced the Gift Cards in Italy, and, as of today, the prepaid payment network - which includes 400 Partners in over 50,000 points of sale in Europe and more than 4 million consumers - represents the most advanced link between the digital world and the physical points of sale.

To learn more, visit www.epipoli.com or www.mygiftcard.it.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitcoin Solutions, Inc.